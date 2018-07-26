[SBS Star] TWICE NAYEON·JIHYO Mention Their Struggles Before & After Debut

K-pop girl group TWICE's members NAYEON and JIHYO talked about the struggles they had as trainees and singers.On July 24 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Talk to You 2', NAYEON and JIHYO made a guest appearance.During the show, one of the audience talked about her concern and asked TWICE members for their advice.She said, "I want to become a singer. I feel happy when people listen to me sing, but there are so many people who are more talented than I am. I can't stop comparing myself to them. That sometimes make me want to give up on my dream. How did you overcome this sort of situation?".First, NAYEON answered, "I chose this career path as I simply loved performing on stage. After about six to seven years of training, I also couldn't stop comparing myself to others who had better skills in singing and dancing than I had."She continued, "I started to think that even if I put all my time and effort into practicing, I still wouldn't be able to become better than those people. From that point, I stopped making any progress."She added, "That's when I thought I should stop comparing myself to others. It was definitely not an easy task, but I tried. Then, I began to feel more comfortable and I could see myself making progress again. You should focus on yourself rather than compare yourself with other people."Next, JIHYO said, "I was a trainee for over 10 years. I always wondered when I would make a debut, and questioned if the path was right for me. I made a debut as a member of TWICE when I was on the verge of quitting."She carried on, "After my debut, I thought I would just be happy, but that was not the case. I was initially not the main vocal of the group, but I was later chosen to be the main vocal. That put me under a lot of pressure, and I used to cry every day. I also became scared of how others viewed me. I realized becoming a singer didn't necessarily make me happy."Lastly, she said, "There were many things on my mind. Then, our group held our very first concert. You said earlier that seeing people watching you sing made you feel happy, right? I took me a while to know that. I felt a strong sense of happiness for the first time during the concert. I realized that if you do something that makes you happy, you will become happy. When people see you looking happy, they will feel happy, too."Meanwhile, TWICE released a special summer track 'Dance The Night Away' on July 9.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Talk to You 2)(SBS Star)