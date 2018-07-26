SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GFRIEND Brightens the Stage Like a 'Sunny Summer'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GFRIEND Brightens the Stage Like a 'Sunny Summer'

작성 2018.07.26 14:57
K-pop girl group GFRIEND returned with a special summer album!

On July 22 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GFRIEND unveiled its latest track 'Sunny Summer'.GFRIEND'Sunny Summer' is the title track of GFRIEND's same-titled summer mini album 'Sunny Summer'.

This special season album let the listeners blow away the summer heat with GFRIEND members' refreshing voices and funky rhythm.GFRIENDGFRIENDOn this day, GFRIEND's performance with its matchless bright energy made the audience feel like they are standing on the beach and feeling cool breeze coming from the water.GFRIENDThe lyrics of 'Sunny Summer' humorously involve six names of GFRIEND's members and added fun elements to the song.GFRIENDThe members' sky blue summer clothing and cutesy dance moves conjured up images of an exciting summer holiday.

Check out GFRIEND's special summer stage below!
 

 
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)    
