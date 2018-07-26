SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Reportedly in Talks for Contract Extension; Agency Responds
K-pop project boy group Wanna One might promote longer than its initial agreement.

On July 26, Sports Seoul reported that the eleven members of Wanna One might extend their contracts by one month.
Wanna OneThe various labels of Wanna One members as well as CJ ENM and SWING Entertainment reportedly held a meeting on July 23 to discuss the possibility of contract renewal until the end of January.

Wanna One, the project group formed by a survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', was initially set to disband on December 31 this year.

According to the report, the idea of contract extension was made so that the members could attend various award ceremonies, as well as hold the farewell concert as Wanna One.
Wanna OneIn response to report, Wanna One's management agency SWING Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that labels met up recently to discuss possibilities about Wanna One's remaining promotions."

However, the agency clarified, "We did discuss various methods on extending the members' contract, but we have confirmed nothing at the moment."

In order to find an amicable solution, further meetings and discussions of the labels will be scheduled in the near future.
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One is currently visiting Hong Kong for its world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD'.

(Credit= SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
