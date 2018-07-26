[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Great Looks Make Everybody Gasp in Amazement

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's good looks are making people non-stop gasping in amazement.On July 26, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio released photos of Cha Eun-woo filming his upcoming drama 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' (literal translation).In the pictures, Cha Eun-woo is with a neat hairstyle and wears casual clothing that fit his character who is a college student.With his straight-out-of-a-cartoon-like looks, these pictures make you question his existence in real life.As you are looking at these pictures, you will also fall in love with his flawless looks without even noticing it.His unreal body ratio, smooth skin, and heart-throbbing smile are only a few things that are noticeable in these pictures.'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' is based on a popular webtoon series of the same name, and it depicts a romance between college students.Cha Eun-woo will play a character named 'Do Kyung-seok', who looks coldhearted, but he actually is a very caring guy.At his university, he falls in love with a girl named 'Kang Mi-rae' (actress Lim Soo Hyang), who had plastic surgery done because she has a traumatic past of being called ugly.'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 27.(Lee Narin, Credit= Fantagio)(SBS Star)