[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Great Looks Make Everybody Gasp in Amazement
작성 2018.07.26
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's good looks are making people non-stop gasping in amazement.

On July 26, Cha Eun-woo's management agency Fantagio released photos of Cha Eun-woo filming his upcoming drama 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' (literal translation).Cha Eun-wooIn the pictures, Cha Eun-woo is with a neat hairstyle and wears casual clothing that fit his character who is a college student.

With his straight-out-of-a-cartoon-like looks, these pictures make you question his existence in real life.Cha Eun-wooAs you are looking at these pictures, you will also fall in love with his flawless looks without even noticing it.

His unreal body ratio, smooth skin, and heart-throbbing smile are only a few things that are noticeable in these pictures.Cha Eun-woo'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' is based on a popular webtoon series of the same name, and it depicts a romance between college students.

Cha Eun-woo will play a character named 'Do Kyung-seok', who looks coldhearted, but he actually is a very caring guy.Cha Eun-wooAt his university, he falls in love with a girl named 'Kang Mi-rae' (actress Lim Soo Hyang), who had plastic surgery done because she has a traumatic past of being called ugly.

'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 27.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Fantagio)

(SBS Star)  
