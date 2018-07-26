SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Politician Calls for Possible Military Exemption for BTS & Fairness in the Policy
[SBS Star] Politician Calls for Possible Military Exemption for BTS & Fairness in the Policy

작성 2018.07.26
Ha Tae-keung, a Korean lawmaker from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, brought up the amendments to the military exemption policy.
Ha Tae-keung (Yonhap)During the National Defense Commitee meeting on July 25, Ha Tae-keung stated, "There are numerous requests asking military exemption for BTS, so I examined the list of international competitions that determines the exemptions and noticed there is an issue in terms of fairness."
BTS (GettyImagesKorea)He continued, "If you win first place in classical music competitions with violin or piano, you're given an exemption from mandatory military service. However, if you take first place on Billboard with pop music, you're not given an exemption."

Then Ha Tae-keung stated that reforms need to be made in accordance with a broader and more modern consideration of contributions to the arts for the younger generation.
 
He explained, "First place in a ballet competition is on the list, but not a winner of b-boying competitions. There's none for winners of gaming competitions that are dominating the world, and none for films while theater is there."
Ki Chan-soo (Yonhap)Hearing this, the Military Manpower Administration commissioner Ki Chan-soo stated, "The issues regarding military exemption are decided in discussion with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism," and added, "It is difficult if there is no national consensus (from citizens). We will overlook the issue so it could be adjusted in realistic terms."

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, GettyImagesKorea, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
