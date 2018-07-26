[SBS Star] K-pop Girl Group TAHITI Announces Disbandment

K-pop girl group TAHITI was officially disbanded.On July 25, TAHITI's member Minjae informed this news through a letter posted her personal social media account.She wrote, "After a long discussion with the agency and the members, we decided to disband the group. I'm so sorry for telling you this a day after 6th anniversary of TAHITI."She added, "I have thought a lot before writing this note. I cried and laughed and realized the time I spent as TAHITI's Minjae is happy and precious memory."Minjae also opened up her anxiety she had as the leader of the group.She said, "The title as leader was very hard for me first time. I thought it doesn't really suit me. I started to get better because of fans and the members. That brought me to here thankfully."She lastly gave her thanks to her fans saying, "Thank you for your support and love. Though TAHITI's career has officially ended, Miso, Ari, Jerry would be TAHITI in my heart forever. You will always be Black Pearl (TAHITI's official fan club) too."TAHITI debuted as five members in 2015, but one of the member Zisoo has suffered by depression and quit the group in December 2017.After Zisoo's drop out, TAHITI denied its disbandment and reorganized the team with four members.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'tahiti_minjae' Instagram, 'jlineTahiti' Facebook)(SBS Star)