SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] K-pop Girl Group TAHITI Announces Disbandment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] K-pop Girl Group TAHITI Announces Disbandment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.26 10:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] K-pop Girl Group TAHITI Announces Disbandment
K-pop girl group TAHITI was officially disbanded.

On July 25, TAHITI's member Minjae informed this news through a letter posted her personal social media account.

She wrote, "After a long discussion with the agency and the members, we decided to disband the group. I'm so sorry for telling you this a day after 6th anniversary of TAHITI."TAHITIShe added, "I have thought a lot before writing this note. I cried and laughed and realized the time I spent as TAHITI's Minjae is happy and precious memory."

Minjae also opened up her anxiety she had as the leader of the group.

She said, "The title as leader was very hard for me first time. I thought it doesn't really suit me. I started to get better because of fans and the members. That brought me to here thankfully."

She lastly gave her thanks to her fans saying, "Thank you for your support and love. Though TAHITI's career has officially ended, Miso, Ari, Jerry would be TAHITI in my heart forever. You will always be Black Pearl (TAHITI's official fan club) too."TAHITITAHITI debuted as five members in 2015, but one of the member Zisoo has suffered by depression and quit the group in December 2017.TAHITIAfter Zisoo's drop out, TAHITI denied its disbandment and reorganized the team with four members.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'tahiti_minjae' Instagram, 'jlineTahiti' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호