[SBS Star] VIDEO: TRIPLE H Wants to Take You to 'RETRO FUTURE'

K-pop group TRIPLE H has returned after a year with a funky and exciting song 'RETRO FUTURE'.On July 22 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TRIPLE H took the audience to 'RETRO FUTURE'.'RETRO FUTURE' is the title track of its second mini album 'REtro Futurism' released on July 18.Just like the title, 'RETRO FUTURE' is filled with retro-inspired sounds that give old school vibes.Although the melody instantly takes you to the past, it has not yet failed to maintain a modern style by its members using trendy methods of singing and rapping.TRIPLE H consists of solo artist HyunA, E'DAWN and HUI from boy group PENTAGON, and they seem to make the perfect trio for the song with their variable image.For this song, all three members demonstrated their musical talent as well.HyunA and E'DAWN worked on the lyrics while HUI composed the song.Check out the trio's amazing chemistry below!