[SBS Star] Ji Sung Makes Everyone Swoon with Sweet Words Regarding His Family

Korean actor Ji Sung expressed his endless affection towards his family members.On July 25, Ji Sung attended a press conference for his new drama 'Familiar Wife'.During the press conference, Ji Sung was asked what job he thinks he would have had if he did not become an actor.He answered, "I probably would have become a baseball player. I really enjoy playing baseball."Then, he added, "I actually would love to join a baseball team. But if I join a team, I would have to use at least a day in a week to play baseball. That means, I would have less time to spend with my family."Some reporters at the press conference swoon at his romantic words at the end of his speech, and Ji Sung smiled shyly.Ji Sung married actress Lee Bo Young in September 2013 after dating for about seven years, and they currently have a 2-year-old daughter.Previously, Lee Bo Young mentioned how sweet of a guy Ji Sung is a number of times during interviews.Ji Sung's attitude towards marriage as well as his sweet manners are making a lot of fans dream about marrying a guy like him.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'justin_jisung' Instagram, '연합뉴스 Yonhapnews' YouTube, SBS Healing Camp)(SBS Star)