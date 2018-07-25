[SBS Star] Fantagio Says Kang Han-na has been Out of Contact for Months

An entertainment agency Fantagio has announced that they will be taking legal action against actress Kang Han-na, who has cut off all contact with the agency.On July 25, Fantagio released an official statement regarding their actress Kang Han-na.Fantagio stated, "After signing an exclusive contact with Kang Han-na in 2013, we have been diligently managing her activities including drama, movie, endorsement, variety show appearances, and even her promotions in China."The agency continued, "But in March, we received a one-directional notification from Kang Han-na saying she wanted to terminate her contract. We consistently tried to contact her, but we cannot reach out to her at the moment as she cut off contact (with the agency).""Kang Han-na has been actively promoting independently for the past four months, even negotiating drama appearances. We have come to the conclusion that this is clearly a breach of the exclusive contract, so we have recently submitted a lawsuit.", the agency said.Fantagio concluded the statement, saying, "We are disappointed that we have worried all the fans who love Fantagio and our artists, and we will do our best to fix this issue. Thank you."Later today, Kang Han-na spoke about the dispute with Fantagio.During the press conference for her new drama 'Familiar Wife', Kang Han-na said, "I am in a dispute with Fantagio. As today's event is for the drama, it is hard for me to explain the situation in detail. I will talk about it at another chance."(Credit= SBS, Fantagio, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)