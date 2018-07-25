SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI Creates a Dish & Launches It at a Restaurant
작성 2018.07.25
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI has launched his own dish at a restaurant that he has created himself.

On July 25, SMT SEOUL, which is a restaurant run by KAI's management agency SM Entertainment, announced that KAI's one and only dish will be served for a limited period.

The name of KAI's dish is going to be called 'KAI BBQ BOWL', and it is a dish inspired by a popular Vietnamese dish Com suon nuong.KAIPreviously, KAI learned how to make Com suon nuong from the executive chef at the restaurant.

At that time, KAI mentioned that it would be great to launch a dish with his name in.

Lucky for KAI, the opportunity has come around quickly for him.
 

The restaurant has began serving 'KAI BBQ BOWL' on July 23, and the dish has already become one of the top selling dishes at the restaurant.

Although it would be nice to be able to enjoy 'KAI BBQ BOWL' at all times, the dish will be available to order at the restaurant only until August 31.KAIKAIMeanwhile, EXO has successfully held its encore concert 'EXO PLANET #4 –The EℓyXiOn [dot]–' from July 13 until 15.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SMT SEOUL, 'smtseoul_playground' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
