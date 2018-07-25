[SBS Star] BTS V Shares His Thoughtful Advice to 'Perfectionist' JIMIN

K-pop boy group BTS' member V comforted his fellow member JIMIN, who is known to be a perfectionist of the group.On July 24 aired episode of BTS' online variety show 'Run BTS!', all seven members of BTS sat around a bonfire and had a deep conversation.The members read poems they wrote earlier, and shared how they feel about them.All the members eventually expressed their honest feelings for one another through the poems.Especially, V delivered his heartfelt advice to JIMIN through his poem, as JIMIN often gets stressed when he makes mistakes due to his perfectionist personality.V wrote, "JIMIN, don't be stressed out too much after singing out of tune, or making a mistake on stage. It's not a big deal."He added, "No matter what you do on stage, it won't change the fact that you're the coolest artist I've ever seen in my life."Meanwhile, BTS is currently getting ready for its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' which fires its start in Seoul on August 25 and 26.(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)