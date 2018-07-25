SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook's Drastic Change from Grim Reaper to Life-Saving Doctor
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook's Drastic Change from Grim Reaper to Life-Saving Doctor

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.25 16:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wooks Drastic Change from Grim Reaper to Life-Saving Doctor
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook explained the reason why he chose 'Life' for his next drama.

On July 23, Lee Dong Wook attended the press conference of JTBC's new drama 'Life'.

Lee Dong Wook takes the leading role of 'Ye Jin Woo', who is an emergency room doctor that values the fundamental principles of a doctor on top of anything else.Lee Dong WookThis day, Lee Dong Wook revealed why he decided take a role of a doctor.

Lee Dong Wook said, "I was a grim reaper in my last drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' and took people's lives away with my hands. Now, I am a doctor who saves people's lives. This huge gap between the roles attracted me."Lee Dong WookHe added, "Also, my latest drama was a story of fantasy. But now, my upcoming drama is a very realistic story and that point also fascinated me."Goblin and Life'Life' is a medical drama that airs every Monday and Tuesday at 11PM KST.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment, tvN, 'leedongwook_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호