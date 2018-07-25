[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook's Drastic Change from Grim Reaper to Life-Saving Doctor

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook explained the reason why he chose 'Life' for his next drama.On July 23, Lee Dong Wook attended the press conference of JTBC's new drama 'Life'.Lee Dong Wook takes the leading role of 'Ye Jin Woo', who is an emergency room doctor that values the fundamental principles of a doctor on top of anything else.This day, Lee Dong Wook revealed why he decided take a role of a doctor.Lee Dong Wook said, "I was a grim reaper in my last drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' and took people's lives away with my hands. Now, I am a doctor who saves people's lives. This huge gap between the roles attracted me."He added, "Also, my latest drama was a story of fantasy. But now, my upcoming drama is a very realistic story and that point also fascinated me."'Life' is a medical drama that airs every Monday and Tuesday at 11PM KST.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment, tvN, 'leedongwook_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)