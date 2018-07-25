[SBS Star] 'We Are the Best Idols' Name BTS JIN as the Member Who Pays Most Often

The members of 'We Are the Best Idols' named K-pop boy group BTS' JIN as the member who commonly pays for everything when they hang out.On July 25 episode of MBC's radio show 'Idol Room', the members of 'We Are the Best Idols'―the host Seo Eunkwang from boy group BTOB, another boy group B.A.P's Young Jae, and singer/model Kwon Hyun Bin talked about their gathering.'We Are the Best Idols' consists of celebrities who enjoy and excel at playing games.At the moment, JIN, Young Jae, Kwon Hyun Bin, Seo Eunkwang, boy groups VIXX's KEN, and Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon belong to the group.During the radio show, a listener asked how the group was formed in the beginning.Young Jae explained, "JIN and I used to play games quite frequently together, but it started to become slightly boring as it was just us two. So, we recruited KEN, then Seo Eunkwang. As some may probably know, we play this 'legendary' game, and the team is made of five players. That's when we decided to recruit Park Ji Hoon as well as Kwon Hyun Bin."He continued, "The members of 'We Are the Best Idols' are all good at playing games. You need to be at least at top 5% players of this game that we play in order to join the group."When asked who usually pays when they meet up, Kwon Hyun Bin said, "It's JIN."The three all agreed and said, "Both Eunkwang and JIN often pay for stuff, but it does feel like JIN pays more often. Actually, we haven't had time to hang out much these days. Anyway, thank you, JIN."Meanwhile, BTS' repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' is set to be released on August 24.(Lee Narin, Credit= NAVER V LIVE/MBC Idol Radio, 'idolradiokorea' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)