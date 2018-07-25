SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] B1A4 CNU Posts a Note Inferring 'Three-Member System' of the Group
[SBS Star] B1A4 CNU Posts a Note Inferring 'Three-Member System' of the Group

작성 2018.07.25 14:16 수정 2018.07.25 14:17
[SBS Star] B1A4 CNU Posts a Note Inferring Three-Member System of the Group
K-pop boy group B1A4's member CNU implied the new system of B1A4 as three members through a post. SANDEUL, GONGCHAN and CNUOn July 25, CNU left a long note on the official website of B1A4's fan club BANA.

He wrote, "I don't know how should I start... It has been a long time and I have to be cautious to give you my words in times like this."

CNU continued, "I have been recalling my memories and sorting out my thoughts. Those memories were mostly the times I spent with B1A4 and my fans and they are so precious to me. That's why I feel more sorry to the fans."B1A4CNU also mentioned BARO and JINYOUNG who individually signed to other agency in July.

He said, "I'm respecting and supporting the decision made by two members who have been together for 10 years."
JINYOUNG and BAROAt the end of the post, CNU implicated the new start of B1A4.

He wrote, "I won't be in a hurry. I will regain joy little by little with my dongsaengs (younger members)."

'My dongsaengs' that CNU mentioned refers to SANDEUL and GONGCHAN, who renewed their contracts with B1A4's management agency WM Entertainment in June.SANDEUL, CNU, GONGCHANCNU's note grabs attention of the public as it can be seen as a message that officially confirms the new chapter of B1A4 as a three-member group.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'b1a4ganatanatda' Instagram. WM Entertainment)
 
(SBS Star)           
