[SBS Star] TAECYEON Signs with Another Agency; What Will Happen to 2PM?

TAECYEON from K-pop boy group 2PM has recently left JYP Entertainment and signed with another management agency 51K.On July 25, 51K officially announced that they have signed a contract with TAECYEON.51K said, "We are delighted to have TAECYEON in our company, who we believe is one of the best K-pop artists as well as a talented individual with great potential in acting. We will be fully supporting his career as a singer and actor."The agency also mentioned that 2PM will not disband just because TAECYEON now belongs to them.They said, "We will do our best for TAECYEON to continue his activities as a member of 2PM. His future activities as 2PM's member will still be managed by JYP Entertainment instead of us."Through his new agency, TAECYEON commented, "I'm happy to be making a new start with 51K. I will be back as a better version of myself."Back in January, JYP Entertainment announced that they have renewed the contract with five members of 2PM―JUN. K, NICHKHUN, WOO YOUNG, JUNHO, and CHANSUNG.At that time, JYP Entertainment said that they will be discussing the matter with TAECYEON after he discharges from the military.TAECYEON has enlisted in the military last September, and currently serves the mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier.(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)