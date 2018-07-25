SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Undergoes Emergency Surgery & Halts His Activities
LeeTeuk from K-pop boy group Super Junior underwent emergency surgery and canceled his upcoming activities.

On July 24, Super Junior's management agency Label SJ stated that LeeTeuk is currently recovering from a medical operation after being diagnosed with acute cholecystitis.

Acute cholecystitis is inflammation of the gallbladder that develops over hours, which often is treated by performing surgery.LeeTeukLabel SJ said, "Around 5AM, LeeTeuk said that he was feeling severe abdominal pain. He rushed to see a doctor, and was diagnosed with acute cholecystitis. As his condition required an immediate action, he underwent surgery right away. LeeTeuk is currently taking some rest after surgery."LeeTeukThey continued, "For LeeTeuk's quick recovery, he will not take part in 'SMTOWN LIVE 2018 IN OSAKA' that is scheduled to be held from July 28 until 30. Also, he will not be attending any of his schedule that was planned for this week. We kindly ask for your understanding, and promise to do our best for LeeTeuk to recover as soon as possible."LeeTeukMeanwhile, Super Junior is reportedly preparing for its comeback as seven members in the second half of the year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
