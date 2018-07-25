SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Shyly Confesses that She 'Love U'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: CHUNGHA Shyly Confesses that She 'Love U'

작성 2018.07.25 10:05
K-pop solo artist CHUNGHA returned with her latest summer track with adorable performances.

On July 22 episode of SBS' Inkigayo', CHUNGHA unveiled the title track 'Love U' and had a successful comeback stage.CHUNGHACHUNGHA'Love U' is the title track of CHUNGHA's third mini album 'Blooming Blue' released on July 18.

The song's beautiful melody, powerful brass section and clear tropical sound perfectly supports CHUNGHA's unique voice and completes the fresh anthem of summer.CHUNGHACHUNGHALyrically, it describes a girl's fluttering feeling after having a crush on her close friend, and her confession of love with a little courage.CHUNGHAOn this day, CHUNGHA fascinated the viewers with her delightful smiles and charming dance moves.

Neon-pink heart patterns lighted up the stage and highlighted the romantic mood of CHUNGHA's performance.CHUNGHAThe viewers commented that CHUNGHA's stage was an impressive comeback performance of the uprising diva.

Watch CHUNGHA's stage with her adorable confessions below!
 

 
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
