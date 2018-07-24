SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Reveals Min Hyorin Visits TAEYANG at His Military Base Every Week
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Reveals Min Hyorin Visits TAEYANG at His Military Base Every Week

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.24 18:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Reveals Min Hyorin Visits TAEYANG at His Military Base Every Week
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI revealed that actress Min Hyorin goes to her husband TAEYANG's military base to see him every week.

On July 23 episode of MBC's show 'Section TV', SEUNGRI mentioned Min Hyorin's immense love for TAEYANG.

During the interview with a reporter Park Sul Gi, SEUNGRI was asked if he speaks to the other members of BIGBANG who are all serving the national mandatory duty.

SEUNGRI said, "Yes, I do. They usually call me using a payphone. We don't say much, they would tell me that they miss me a lot."Section TVSection TVHe added, "One time, TAEYANG called me when he was rewarded with a free phone conversation after doing well during military training. I told him off for calling me instead of calling his wife."Section TVThen, he indirectly mentioned how much Min Hyorin loves TAEYANG by saying, "But apparently, Min Hyorin visits TAEYANG at his military base every week."Section TVMeanwhile, SEUNGRI has returned as a solo artist with the title track '1, 2, 3!' on July 20.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV, 'seungriseyo' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호