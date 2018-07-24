[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Reveals Min Hyorin Visits TAEYANG at His Military Base Every Week

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI revealed that actress Min Hyorin goes to her husband TAEYANG's military base to see him every week.On July 23 episode of MBC's show 'Section TV', SEUNGRI mentioned Min Hyorin's immense love for TAEYANG.During the interview with a reporter Park Sul Gi, SEUNGRI was asked if he speaks to the other members of BIGBANG who are all serving the national mandatory duty.SEUNGRI said, "Yes, I do. They usually call me using a payphone. We don't say much, they would tell me that they miss me a lot."He added, "One time, TAEYANG called me when he was rewarded with a free phone conversation after doing well during military training. I told him off for calling me instead of calling his wife."Then, he indirectly mentioned how much Min Hyorin loves TAEYANG by saying, "But apparently, Min Hyorin visits TAEYANG at his military base every week."Meanwhile, SEUNGRI has returned as a solo artist with the title track '1, 2, 3!' on July 20.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV, 'seungriseyo' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)