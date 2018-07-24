SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] John Cena Is BTS' Secret Bodyguard?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] John Cena Is BTS' Secret Bodyguard?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.24 17:52 수정 2018.07.24 17:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] John Cena Is BTS Secret Bodyguard?
American professional wrestler/actor John Cena expressed how much he loves K-pop boy group BTS.

Recently, John Cena expressed his affection towards BTS during the interview with 'Entertainment Tonight'.

First, he teasingly said, "I'm petitioning to be their secret bodyguard. I'm currently doing some business in China and it is very close to Korea. You never know what can happen."John Cena and BTSWhile talking about how BTS members are also a big fan of him, he revealed that J-HOPE is the member he likes the most.

He explained, "J-HOPE is my favorite, just because he's got a little street cred like myself."
John Cena and BTSHe added that he respects BTS' fandom A.R.M.Y, too.

Pointing himself as a huge fan of BTS, John Cena said, "When I became aware of the BTS phenomenon, it hit me by storm. I really enjoy the following and the passion they create. I think that's something special."

He continued, "And especially for them to be the first to take K-pop and make it global, that truly is a testament to how well they do their job." John Cena and BTSMeanwhile, BTS' new album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' is set to be released on August 24.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'johncena' 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)         
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호