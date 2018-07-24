[SBS Star] John Cena Is BTS' Secret Bodyguard?

American professional wrestler/actor John Cena expressed how much he loves K-pop boy group BTS.Recently, John Cena expressed his affection towards BTS during the interview with 'Entertainment Tonight'.First, he teasingly said, "I'm petitioning to be their secret bodyguard. I'm currently doing some business in China and it is very close to Korea. You never know what can happen."While talking about how BTS members are also a big fan of him, he revealed that J-HOPE is the member he likes the most.He explained, "J-HOPE is my favorite, just because he's got a little street cred like myself."He added that he respects BTS' fandom A.R.M.Y, too.Pointing himself as a huge fan of BTS, John Cena said, "When I became aware of the BTS phenomenon, it hit me by storm. I really enjoy the following and the passion they create. I think that's something special."He continued, "And especially for them to be the first to take K-pop and make it global, that truly is a testament to how well they do their job."Meanwhile, BTS' new album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' is set to be released on August 24.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'johncena' 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)