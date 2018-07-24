SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Tells Whether If His Current Focus Is on Work or Love
[SBS Star] 2PM JUNHO Tells Whether If His Current Focus Is on Work or Love

작성 2018.07.24
K-pop boy group 2PM's member JUNHO displayed his great passion for work.

On July 24, JUNHO joined SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time' as a guest.

During the talk, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked, "You must have dated someone after you debuted as a member of 2PM. Aren't I right?".

As if he was being mindful of the possiblity of hurting his fans, JUNHO laughingly replied, "Well... I'm not too sure."JUNHOThen, he explained, "I don't think there was a time when I felt comfortable about overtly expressing my feelings towards anyone."

He continued, "I'm more focused on building my career at the moment. There are too many things that I would like to try out."JUNHOThen, he added, "When you are dating someone, you have to devote your time and energy to the relationship. I don't think a relationship can be firmly held together with just love. Right now, I want to put my time and effort into work rather than love."JUNHOMeanwhile, JUNHO has successfully ended his recent drama 'Wok of Love' as the male lead, and kicked off his solo concert tour 'Flash Light' in Japan on July 20.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)

(SBS Star) 
