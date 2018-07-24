[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Responds to the Recent Dating Scandal with Han Hyo Joo

Korean actor Gang Dong Won revealed that there is no awkward situation between him and actress Han Hyo Joo after the recent dating scandal.On July 24, Gang Dong Won had an interview to talk about behind stories of his new movie 'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE'.Recently, a picture of Han Hyo Joo and Gang Dong Won walking together quickly went around online and spurred dating rumors.However, not long after the picture spread online, management agencies of both stars clarified that they were not dating each other.During the interview, Gang Dong Won mentioned these rumors.He said, "When the dating rumors arose, I just thought 'Oh, okay. So, people have been writing about it.' Han Hyo Joo and I met right after that, but we weren't awkward at all. We didn't even talk much about it."Gang Dong Won added, "When someone asks me if I have a girlfriend, I'll tell them the truth. I'm not the kind of person who avoids the question nor hides the truth."He explained, "The reason why I want to give them the honest answer is that even when I am talking about a business matter, it is a person to person conversation after all. I don't want to treat people thoroughly as a business, so I always try to answer their questions with my best."Meanwhile,'ILLANG : THE WOLF BRIGADE', the film that Gang Dong Won and Han Hyo Joo both starred in, is scheduled to be released on July 25.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Warner Bros. Korea, SBS funE)(SBS Star)