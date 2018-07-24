SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Expresses Her Anger & Devastation in Her New Drama
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Expresses Her Anger & Devastation in Her New Drama

Korean actress Song Ji-hyo was spotted looking furious and devastated in the first publicity stills for her new drama.

On July 24, KBS' upcoming drama 'Lovely Horribly' (literal title) revealed two photos of the female lead Song Ji-hyo during the shooting of the drama.Song Ji-hyoSong Ji-hyoIn the photos, Song Ji-hyo had turned herself into a charismatic woman, fiercely staring into the distance, practicing her kicks, and digging a hole in the ground in heavy rain.

However, in the last picture, she looks devastated and hides behind layers of her hair while holding triangle gimbap in her hand.

Her contrasting appearance is making many curious about the story of the drama and her character.Song Ji-hyo'Lovely Horribly' is a horror romantic comedy drama depicting a strange relationship between a top celebrity Philip (actor Park Si-hoo) and a drama writer Eul-soon (Song Ji-hyo).

The two share a zero-sum game-like destiny where if one is happy, the other becomes unhappy.Song Ji-hyoRight now, Eul-soon appears 'unlucky' who is waiting to make a debut as a drama writer, but she actually used to be a 'lucky' gold medalist in judo.

'Lovely Horribly' is set to air its first episode on August 13.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Lovely Horribly)

(SBS Star) 
