[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Appears in a Video to Improve the Working Conditions for Firefighters
작성 2018.07.24 14:35
[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Appears in a Video to Improve the Working Conditions for Firefighters
Korean actor Park Hae Jin has kindly participated in filming a special promotional video to improve the working environment for firefighters.

Recently, Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement revealed that the actor has finished filming a special promotional video where he turns into a firefighter.Park Hae JinAccording to the production crew, Park Hae Jin has shown his passion and energy throughout the shooting despite the weather being immensely hot.

For this project, Mountain Movement has covered all costs for filming and Park Hae Jin took part in shooting the video, photos for a poster, and calendar without any guarantee.Park Hae JinPark Hae Jin decided to come forward on this project after participating in 'Hands for Hero' campaign not too long ago.

'Hands for Hero' was formed to financially support families of firefighters, who were not able to receive the right medical treatment on time after getting injured on the job due to a poor compensation system, and unfortunately passed away.

After joining 'Hands for Hero', Park Hae Jin realized the lack of awareness that the society has towards firefighters.Park Hae JinThe special video starring Park Hae Jin will be played at public institutions, schools, and other public places while his poster and calendar will be used as part of 'Hands for Hero' campaign.Park Hae JinSince his debut in 2006, Park Hae Jin has made countless efforts to better the world, including planting trees to improve the ultra-fine dust issue and delivering coal briquettes to homes in the winter.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Mountain Movement)

(SBS Star)    
