[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG Informs His New Project with a Mystical Teaser Video

K-pop boy group B1A4's member JINYOUNG informed his new start by uploading a video.On July 23, JINYOUNG's new management agency Link 8 Entertainment released a video titled 'J.GROUND has come. (feat. jinyoung)'. In the video, JINYOUNG is working on his music in a dreamy atmosphere and mysterious background music.Through the video, the official name of JINYOUNG's new personal music studio was revealed to be 'J.GROUND'.Link 8 Entertainment previously announced that the agency wiill completely support JINYOUNG's career both as a music producer and actor.
The public expressed their excitement on JINYOUNG's new outcome produced via this mysterious J.GROUND project.
Make sure you watch JINYOUNG's teaser video indicating his new start!
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'LINK8 TV' YouTube, 'LINK8ENTER' Facebook)
(SBS Star)
The public expressed their excitement on JINYOUNG's new outcome produced via this mysterious J.GROUND project.
Make sure you watch JINYOUNG's teaser video indicating his new start!
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'LINK8 TV' YouTube, 'LINK8ENTER' Facebook)
(SBS Star)