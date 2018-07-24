[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG Informs His New Project with a Mystical Teaser Video

K-pop boy group B1A4's member JINYOUNG informed his new start by uploading a video.On July 23, JINYOUNG's new management agency Link 8 Entertainment released a video titled 'J.GROUND has come. (feat. jinyoung)'.In the video, JINYOUNG is working on his music in a dreamy atmosphere and mysterious background music.Through the video, the official name of JINYOUNG's new personal music studio was revealed to be 'J.GROUND'.Link 8 Entertainment previously announced that the agency wiill completely support JINYOUNG's career both as a music producer and actor.The public expressed their excitement on JINYOUNG's new outcome produced via this mysterious J.GROUND project.Make sure you watch JINYOUNG's teaser video indicating his new start!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'LINK8 TV' YouTube, 'LINK8ENTER' Facebook)(SBS Star)