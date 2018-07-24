[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Decides to Continue His Relationship with FNC Entertainment

Korean actor Jung Hae In has decided to stay at his current management agency FNC Entertainment for more years.On July 24, FNC Entertainment officially announced that Jung Hae In has renewed his contract with them.FNC Entertainment stated, "Jung Hae In is the first actor produced by us who we cast and trained under our unique system. We have established a good rapport and trust over the years of workingtogether."They added, "We are delighted to continue working with Jung Hae In. In order to advance his career in acting, we will do our best to seize opportunities not only in Korea, but also in China, Japan, andother countries."Debuted in 2013, Jung Hae In built a large international fan base especially through his recent romance drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (literal title).Recently, Jung Hae In successfully wrapped up his fan meeting tour in multiple cities in South East Asia, and is getting ready for his first-ever domestic fan meeting 'SMILE' that is to take place on July28.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram)(SBS Star)