[SBS Star] iKON Unveils Teaser Images for Its Upcoming Mini Album

K-pop boy group iKON has dropped its first and second comeback teaser images.On July 23, iKON's management agency YG Entertainment released the second teaser image for iKON's upcoming mini album 'NEW KIDS:CONTINUE' following the first teaser image on July 17.The first teaser image has shown boyish charms of iKON with the members holding flowers.In contrast, the second image teaser rather brings out more masculinity and sensuality from iKON.Two teaser images made iKON's fans wonder what its concept will be like for this comeback and also raised the public's expectations for the growth of iKON's musical career.The upcoming mini album 'NEW KIDS:CONTINUE' is the final part of trilogy 'NEW KIDS', following 'NEW KIDS:BEGIN' released in May 2017 and 'NEW KIDS:RETURN' released in January 2018.The title 'NEW KIDS:CONTINUE' indicates that iKON will continuously make an effort and have passion for its music.With the enduring popularity of iKON's latest title track 'LOVE SCENARIO' released on January 25, it grabs the attention of the public whether iKON will achieve consecutive mega hit in the second half of the year.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook)(SBS Star)