SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] iKON Unveils Teaser Images for Its Upcoming Mini Album
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] iKON Unveils Teaser Images for Its Upcoming Mini Album

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.23 17:14 수정 2018.07.23 17:15 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] iKON Unveils Teaser Images for Its Upcoming Mini Album
K-pop boy group iKON has dropped its first and second comeback teaser images.

On July 23, iKON's management agency YG Entertainment released the second teaser image for iKON's upcoming mini album 'NEW KIDS:CONTINUE' following the first teaser image on July 17.

The first teaser image has shown boyish charms of iKON with the members holding flowers.iKONIn contrast, the second image teaser rather brings out more masculinity and sensuality from iKON.iKONTwo teaser images made iKON's fans wonder what its concept will be like for this comeback and also raised the public's expectations for the growth of iKON's musical career.iKONThe upcoming mini album 'NEW KIDS:CONTINUE' is the final part of trilogy 'NEW KIDS', following 'NEW KIDS:BEGIN' released in May 2017 and 'NEW KIDS:RETURN' released in January 2018.iKONThe title 'NEW KIDS:CONTINUE' indicates that iKON will continuously make an effort and have passion for its music.

With the enduring popularity of iKON's latest title track 'LOVE SCENARIO' released on January 25, it grabs the attention of the public whether iKON will achieve consecutive mega hit in the second half of the year.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호