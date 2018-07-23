[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Tells How He Survived From a Horrifying Incident While Filming MV

Cha Eun-woo from K-pop boy group ASTRO revealed that his big butt saved him from getting a serious injury.On July 22 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Brothers', Cha Eun-woo was invited as a guest.During the segment called 'Guess What Kind of Person I Am', Cha Eun-woo asked, "There is one particular part of my body that I really don't like about, but it has helped me once. Can you guess which body part it is, and how it had helped me in the past?".While the cast quickly figured out that the size of his butt was something that he did not like about himself, they struggled to get the next question correct.After a while, Lee Soo Geun said, "A nail got stuck in your butt, but you didn't get that hurt, because there was too much fat on your butt."Cha Eun-woo laughed and commented, "Yeah, that's pretty much the right answer. This was when my group was filming a music video. There was a scene where we all had to jump off a set at the same time, but we kept jumping at different times. It was really hard to perfectly time it with six people."He continued, "The set ended up collapsing, and a nail got stuck in my butt as a result. I pulled the nail out right away, and I felt fine, but I started bleeding excessively. So, I went to see a doctor."He added, "Although it was bleeding a lot, the doctor calmly told me, 'The nail penetrated your butt quite deeply, but it didn't reach your bones, muscles, nor nerves, thanks to the large amount of fat on your butt.' The doctor also said that a similar injury would normally require stitches, but I just had a tetanus shot."Meanwhile, ASTRO is scheduled to release its special mini album 'Rise Up' on July 24.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)(SBS Star)