[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jong Suk Shows Off His Incredible Archery Skills

Korean actor Lee Jong Suk showed off his amazing archery skills.On July 22, Lee Jong Suk uploaded a picture and two videos enjoying his free time on his social media account.The picture and videos were of Lee Jong Suk shooting arrows at an indoor archery range.The first video shows Lee Jong Suk scoring 8, then in the next video, he scores 9, which is the second highest point you can get.In the caption, he wrote, "A group of middle-aged men hanging out without causing any trouble."Upon seeing these pictures, fans have been commenting on the newest activity that their favorite star seems to enjoy.They said, "So, he's tall, good-looking, nice, and now, you are telling me that he has great archery skills as well? Life's so unfair!", "Maybe I should begin archery, then one day I might be able to meet Lee Jong Suk while at practicing an archery range.", and more.At the moment, Lee Jong Suk is preparing himself for the biggest fan meeting that he will be holding since his debut as an actor in 2010.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)