SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jong Suk Shows Off His Incredible Archery Skills
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jong Suk Shows Off His Incredible Archery Skills

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.23 15:21 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jong Suk Shows Off His Incredible Archery Skills
Korean actor Lee Jong Suk showed off his amazing archery skills.

On July 22, Lee Jong Suk uploaded a picture and two videos enjoying his free time on his social media account.Lee Jong SukThe picture and videos were of Lee Jong Suk shooting arrows at an indoor archery range.

The first video shows Lee Jong Suk scoring 8, then in the next video, he scores 9, which is the second highest point you can get.

In the caption, he wrote, "A group of middle-aged men hanging out without causing any trouble."
 
 

건전한 아재들？？

이종석(@jongsuk0206)님의 공유 게시물님,


Upon seeing these pictures, fans have been commenting on the newest activity that their favorite star seems to enjoy.

They said, "So, he's tall, good-looking, nice, and now, you are telling me that he has great archery skills as well? Life's so unfair!", "Maybe I should begin archery, then one day I might be able to meet Lee Jong Suk while at practicing an archery range.", and more.Lee Jong SukAt the moment, Lee Jong Suk is preparing himself for the biggest fan meeting that he will be holding since his debut as an actor in 2010.

▶ [SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Hold the Biggest Fan Meeting Event Since Debut

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호