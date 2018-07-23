[SBS Star] BTS Members Show Loyalty to Their Manager by Attending His Wedding

The members of K-pop boy group BTS have shown loyalty to their manager by attending his wedding despite their busy schedule.On July 20, all 7 members of BTS attended the wedding of their manager to celebrate the beautiful day.At the wedding, BTS sang its hit song 'DNA' to congratulate the couple.Before the song started, the leader RM shouted out, "Ho Beom(the manager's name) is finally getting married!".In spite of the poor conditions given for its performance, BTS still managed to demonstrate the perfect live performance.In the middle of the performance, BTS members brought their manager to the stage and playfully suggested him to dance as well.The manager seemed shy at first, but he showed his hidden dance skills in excitement as the song went on.At the end of the performance, BTS delivered a heartfelt congratulatory message to the manager once again.Meanwhile, BTS' new album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' is set to be released on August 24.Watch the members of BTS performing at their manager's wedding below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'LOVE BTS' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)