[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Prepares Luxurious Lunch Box for BTOB & Staff

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi has shown his loyalty to K-pop boy group BTOB's Yook Sungjae by preparing a surprise gift for him.On July 22 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House', another impressive story of Lee Seung Gi was revealed.On the opening of the show, Yook Sungjae gave his thanks to Lee Seung Gi by saying, "Lee Seung Gi presented luxurious lunch boxes to BTOB members and the whole staff members."Lee Seung Gi proudly explained, "Our youngest brother Sungjae had a comeback, so I just wanted to congratulate him by giving something."Bragging about himself, Lee Seung Gi said, "I didn't know there were classes on lunch boxes, so I asked to prepare high class lunch box. I asked them to mark just 'From Seung Gi'."Yook Sungjae teasingly denied Lee Seung Gi's word saying, "It was written 'From Seung Gi to Sungjae' and the word 'to Sungjae' was written so small that I almost thought it as the name of the lunch box store."(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Master in the House, 'yook_can_do_it' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)(SBS Star)