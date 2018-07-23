[SBS Star] BTS JIN & B1A4 SANDEUL's Weekend Getaway!

K-pop boy group BTS' JIN boasted his strong friendship with another boy group B1A4's member SANDEUL.On July 21, JIN shared photos of himself with B1A4's SANDEUL on the group's official social media account.In the photos, JIN and SANDEUL enjoy beautiful sunny weather and seem to have a quality time together by the ocean.The two are looking relaxed as they are both wearing baseball caps without make-up.In the caption, JIN wrote, "Wolmido!", referring the name of the island in the photos.Wolmido Island is a small island located near Incheon, where many young Koreans visit for their weekend getaway.Meanwhile, JIN's group BTS is confirmed to make its comeback with a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' next month.SANDEUL recently became the new DJ of MBC's long-running radio show 'Starry Night' (literal translation).(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)