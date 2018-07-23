SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young Will Be Heading to Phuket for Vacation!
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young Will Be Heading to Phuket for Vacation!

작성 2018.07.23 11:25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young Will Be Heading to Phuket for Vacation!
Korean actor Park Seo Jun and actress Park Min Young have been confirmed to go on vacation to Phuket, Thailand.

Previously on July 10, it was reported that the cast and production crew of Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young's current drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' have been rewarded with vacation after its great success.

At that time, a representative from tvN stated, "It is very likely that they will be going on vacation around mid-August after the drama ends. But it has not been decided where they will be going exactly."Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?On July 21, the representative finally announced the details regarding their vacation.

He/she said, "The team of 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' will be going to Phuket, Thailand on August 13 for vacation."Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?Since 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' begun airing its episodes, the drama has been rating highest among all dramas that are broadcast in the same time slot, and it has now become one of the popular dramas. Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' is a romantic comedy drama and it airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)

(SBS Star)    
