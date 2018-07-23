SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Gives Tips to BLACKPINK on How to Cope with Love Scandals
작성 2018.07.23
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI gave advice to K-pop girl group BLACKPINK about how to cope with love scandals.

On July 22 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', SEUNGRI was seen having lunch with the members of BLACKPINK in their agency's cafeteria.

As a senior debuted 13 years ago, SEUNGRI gave his own special tips to BLACKPINK.

SEUNGRI said, "You guys will definitely go through scandal one day and I will give tips for that day."SEUNGRI and BLACKPINKHe continued, "When you wake up and see that you got 320 text messages on the phone, then something must have gone wrong." and said, "Before you see the phone, you should drink a glass of water first. You will get thirst as you go through those messages. "SEUNGRI and BLACKPINKSEUNGRI added, "After reading the first message, don't forget to breathe. I almost choked once reading through several messages in a row without breathing."

When the members of BLACKPINK took his tips with humorous smiles, SEUNGRI emphasized one last thing to BLACKPINK.SEUNGRI and BLACKPINKHe said, "You can contact guys you're fond of but don't get caught! Though I got caught every time, please don't."
 

 
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'seungriseyo' 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)
 
(SBS Star)   
