[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Hangs Out with HeeChul on His Day Off from Duty
[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Hangs Out with HeeChul on His Day Off from Duty

작성 2018.07.23
[SBS Star] Super Junior KyuHyun Hangs Out with HeeChul on His Day Off from Duty
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun, who is currently serving the national mandatory duty as a public service worker, met his fellow member HeeChul on his day off from his duty.

On July 22, HeeChul shared two pictures of himself taken with KyuHyun while hanging out together. KyuHyun and HeeChulIn the pictures, the two sit side by side and smile at the camera sitting, wearing simple yet stylish shirts.

With cute camera filters that turn them into adorable characters, the photos brighten up their fans' mood.

Upon seeing these pictures, many have been commenting on how great Super Junior's friendship is.KyuHyun and HeeChulBack in April, KyuHyun used one of his day offs to show support to Super Junior members by visiting them before performing 'Lo Siento' at a music show.Super JuniorKyuHyun debuted as a member of Super Junior in 2006, therefore it has been over 12 years since Super Junior members have known each other.

It certainly warms everyone's heart looking at Super Junior's amazing friendship even after 12 years.Super JuniorMeanwhile, Super Junior is reportedly getting ready to return as seven members soon, and KyuHyun is expected to finish his national duty as a public service worker in May 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kimheenim' 'yesung1106' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
