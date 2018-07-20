[SBS Star] VIDEO: ONF to Hit the Stage with 'YOU COMPLETE ME'

K-pop boy group ONF performed energetic stage of its latest title track 'YOU COMPLETE ME'.On July 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', ONF fascinated the audience with its latest summer track 'YOU COMPLETE ME'.'YOU COMPLETE ME' is the title track of ONF's second mini album 'YOU COMPLETE ME' released on June 7.The album 'YOU COMPLETE ME' defines group ONF's identity filled with tracks with higher quality that shouldn't be missed.Among them, the track 'YOU COMPLETE ME' is a song based on rapid house beat with addictive hook leaded by saxophone.The overall contrast of the colors between verse and chorus is representing ONF's sense of duality as both immature boy and suggestive man.Lyrically, the song describes a boy appealing to his crush singing, "Regardless if you believe it or not, I'm completed only when you are with me."The public was surprised by ONF's musical growth from its first mini album and the viewers of the stage were totally fascinated with their unforgettable performances.Check out ONF's stage with bright energy below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)