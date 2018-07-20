SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ONF to Hit the Stage with 'YOU COMPLETE ME'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ONF to Hit the Stage with 'YOU COMPLETE ME'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.20 18:17 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ONF to Hit the Stage with YOU COMPLETE ME
K-pop boy group ONF performed energetic stage of its latest title track 'YOU COMPLETE ME'.ONFOn July 15 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', ONF fascinated the audience with its latest summer track 'YOU COMPLETE ME'.

'YOU COMPLETE ME' is the title track of ONF's second mini album 'YOU COMPLETE ME' released on June 7.ONFThe album 'YOU COMPLETE ME' defines group ONF's identity filled with tracks with higher quality that shouldn't be missed.ONFAmong them, the track 'YOU COMPLETE ME' is a song based on rapid house beat with addictive hook leaded by saxophone.

The overall contrast of the colors between verse and chorus is representing ONF's sense of duality as both immature boy and suggestive man.ONFLyrically, the song describes a boy appealing to his crush singing, "Regardless if you believe it or not, I'm completed only when you are with me."ONFThe public was surprised by ONF's musical growth from its first mini album and the viewers of the stage were totally fascinated with their unforgettable performances.

Check out ONF's stage with bright energy below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호