[SBS Star] What Would It Feel Like to Have Lee Dong Wook as Your Doctor?

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook has turned himself into your ideal doctor.On July 20, Lee Dong Wook's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment revealed two stunning pictures of Lee Dong Wook wearing a white coat.In the pictures, he looks serious and concerned about something, but it does not cover up his great looks.It makes you wonder what it would feel like to visit a doctor as good-looking as Lee Dong Wook.The photos were taken during the shooting of Lee Dong Wook's upcoming drama 'Life' where he plays the role of a doctor at an emergency department.'Life' is a medical drama that covers the hierarchical struggles and stories at a large hospital where Lee Dong Wook's character 'Ye Jin Woo' works.The first episode of JTBC's 'Life' is scheduled to air on July 23.(Lee Narin, Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)