SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] What Would It Feel Like to Have Lee Dong Wook as Your Doctor?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] What Would It Feel Like to Have Lee Dong Wook as Your Doctor?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.20 17:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] What Would It Feel Like to Have Lee Dong Wook as Your Doctor?
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook has turned himself into your ideal doctor.

On July 20, Lee Dong Wook's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment revealed two stunning pictures of Lee Dong Wook wearing a white coat.Lee Dong WookIn the pictures, he looks serious and concerned about something, but it does not cover up his great looks.

It makes you wonder what it would feel like to visit a doctor as good-looking as Lee Dong Wook.Lee Dong WookThe photos were taken during the shooting of Lee Dong Wook's upcoming drama 'Life' where he plays the role of a doctor at an emergency department.

'Life' is a medical drama that covers the hierarchical struggles and stories at a large hospital where Lee Dong Wook's character 'Ye Jin Woo' works.Lee Dong WookThe first episode of JTBC's 'Life' is scheduled to air on July 23.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호