[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members Meet Tom Cruise!
작성 2018.07.20
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man Cast Members Meet Tom Cruise!
The cast of one of Korea's most popular variety shows SBS' 'Running Man' met an American actor Tom Cruise.

On July 20, two photos of Tom Cruise meeting the cast of 'Running Man' were released. 

In the pictures, entertainer Yu Jae Seok and actor Lee Kwang Soo hold/shake hands with Tom Cruise.Running ManLast Sunday, Tom Cruise along with two other actors Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, and the director Christopher McQuarrie made a visit to Korea to promote their new movie 'Mission: Impossible ― Fallout'.

During their visit, the three 'Mission: Impossible ― Fallout' stars joined 'Running Man', and showed off their amazing chemistry with the cast of 'Running Man'.Running ManWhen it was announced that the three stars were going to appear on the next episode of 'Running Man', the excitement quickly built up among fans.

Previously on July 15, 'Running Man' unveiled a short trailer for the next episode of 'Running Man', and it instantly went viral online.
 

The episode featuring Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, and Simon Pegg is scheduled to air on July 22.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'SBS Running Man' YouTube, SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
