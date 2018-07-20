SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Works as a Volunteer to Help Hiroshima, Japan
Korean singer/actor Kim Jae Joong had a volunteer activities to help out residents of Japan's Hiroshima province, which was severely damaged by a heavy rain.

On July 18, Kim Jae Joong posted photos of the scenes with a note in his personal social media account.Kim Jae JoongHe wrote, "I went to Hiroshima where people got damaged by a heavy rain. It was more severe than it was seen on the television."Kim Jae JoongHe added, "Restoration work has no progress even after this long time since the disaster. I think supports from more people are needed."

Kim Jae Joong also uploaded a photo wearing a mask and encouraged his fans saying, "There is no train, nor taxi neither, but I'm glad that I came! Please help out!".Kim Jae JoongKim Jae JoongHe also posted a photo of him lying on the ground and wrote, "I'm sorry for lying down in front of the train station. Thanks a lot everyone!".Kim Jae JoongKim Jae Joong(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'kimjaejoong' Twitter, C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호