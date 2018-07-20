SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet Confirms to Join Summer Comeback Lineup!
[SBS Star] Red Velvet Confirms to Join Summer Comeback Lineup!

작성 2018.07.20 15:36 조회수
K-pop girl group Red Velvet is confirmed to make its comeback next month.

According to a report on July 20, Red Velvet is currently filming its comeback music video in secret.
Red VelvetMany fans spotted the members of Red Velvet filming something at various places in Gyeonggi-do, and shared the photos online.
Red VelvetRed VelvetIn response to the report, Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment officially confirmed, "It is true that the members have started filming a music video. Red Velvet is preparing to make a comeback in early August."

This will be the group's domestic comeback after approximately seven months, since the latest release 'The Perfect Red Velvet' with the title track 'Bad Boy' last January.
Red VelvetMeanwhile, Red Velvet is scheduled to hold its second exclusive concert 'REDMARE' on August 4 and 5 at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, Seoul.

Stay tuned for updates!

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)

(SBS Star)  
