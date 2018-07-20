SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Finally Returns as a Solo Artist & Shares His Thoughts
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Finally Returns as a Solo Artist & Shares His Thoughts

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI has returned as 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI'.

On July 20, SEUNGRI finally unveiled his solo album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI' to the world.

Since SEUNGRI has not released any solo tracks since August 2013 when he released his second mini album 'Let's Talk About Love', this comeback has come as more special to SEUNGRI as well as his fans.SEUNGRI'THE GREAT SEUNGRI' is made of nine different tracks that show different vocal colors of SEUNGRI.

The title track of the album is called '1, 2, 3!', and it was co-composed and co-written by SEUNGRI himself.

A couple of hours before the release of his solo album, SEUNGRI shared his sincere thoughts on releasing his solo songs for the first time in five years via his social media account.SEUNGRIAlong with a picture of a large group of people, he wrote, "Although I much prefer promoting as a member of BIGBANG, my upcoming solo activities are meaningful to me, as it's been five years since the last time I promoted as a solo artist."SEUNGRIHe continued, "As all other members of BIGBANG are currently serving their national mandatory duty, my wish is to fill the emptiness felt by fans. Fans and the rest of BIGBANG members have been the major motivation that I had for successfully completing this album."SEUNGRILastly, he said, "A lot of great teams have contributed in producing my solo album, and I would like to thank them all. I promise to stand in front of you guys as a better version of SEUNGRI. Please show your support for my solo activities and album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI'. That would make me very happy."

Watch the music video of SEUNGRI's long-awaited solo track '1, 2, 3!' below!



(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)      
