[SBS Star] Park Bom Reportedly Prepares November Comeback
A member of a disbanded girl group 2NE1 Park Bom reportedly signed with a new management agency and restarts her career as a K-pop artist soon.

On July 20, it was reported that Park Bom has recently signed her exclusive contract with D-Nation, a newly founded entertainment agency.

D-Nation is reportedly established by US-based music producer Scotty Kim and a creative director Ray Yeom.Park Bom
According to reports, Park Bom is going to release an album in Korea as early as in November and is planning to release another album abroad at the same time.

Debuted as a member of 2NE1 in 2009, Park Bom was on a roll as a vocalist with considerable reputation not only in Korea but also in many different countries all over the world.
 
However, following her drug scandal, she eventually left the group and YG Entertainment in November 2016.Park BomRestarting her career with D-Nation, Park Bom is showing strong will to the return to the music scene.

She expressed her aspiration for comeback through her personal social media account, "I'm going to sing. I will let you hear a good song very soon." and also said, "I want to buy a huge building for my parents, who have a lot of burdens in mind because of me."

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'haroobomkum' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
