[SBS Star] Lee Minho was the Reason for This Defector to Escape from North Korea

A North Korean defector-turned-BJ(Broadcast Jockey) Han Song-yi revealed that Korean actor Lee Minho was the reason for her decision to leave North Korea.On July 19, Han Song-yi joined MBC FM4U's 'The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM' and shared her stories.During the talk, Han Song-yi named Lee Minho as the reason why she eventually left North Korea and reside in South Korea.She broached to talk, "My mother's generation loved actor Kwon Sang-woo. He was extremely popular back then. I feel like many female defectors left (North Korea) after watching his drama 'Stairway to Heaven' (2003)."Then she added, "For me, I immediately left North Korea a day after watching 'The Heirs' (2013). I fell in love with Lee Minho. I wondered how great it would be if I succeed like Girls' Generation's Yoona and marry Lee Minho."Han Song-yi named actor Kim Soo Hyun and Song Joong Ki as the current popular male celebrities in North Korea.She revealed, "'My Love from the Star' (2013) and 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016) are the dramas extremely popular in North Korea."(Credit= MBC The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM, SBS, KBS, MYM Entertainment)(SBS Star)