[SBS Star] Super Junior to Prepare for Its Comeback as 7 members
[SBS Star] Super Junior to Prepare for Its Comeback as 7 members

K-pop boy group Super Junior is getting ready for comeback after RyeoWook's discharge from military.
K-pop boy group Super Junior is getting ready for comeback after RyeoWook's discharge from military.

According to Super Junior's management agency Label SJ on July 20, seven members of Super Junior recently had their new music video filmed in Macau.

Super Junior had previously released its 8th repackage album 'REPLAY' in April this year, and been loved by the title track 'Lo Siento'.

Now, Super Junior is preparing for another comeback in rest half of the year.Super JuniorSuper JuniorEspecially, as this is the first album RyeoWook joins after his discharge from military on July 10, fans are showing their expectations toward this album.

When asked about Super Junior's next comeback plan at the discharge ceremony, RyeoWook replied, "Super Junior is always ready. We are preparing for something more special than before, so please wait just a little."RyeoWookSeven members of Super Junior―LeeTeuk, YeSung, ShinDong, EunHyuk, DongHae, SiWon, and RyeoWook will reportedly participate on this album work.

KyuHyun is currently serving the national mandatory duty as a public service worker, and HeeChul is not participating due to his health issues.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'superjunior' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)                  
