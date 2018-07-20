[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Announces His First Solo Europe Tour

K-pop boy group VIXX's member RAVI announced his first solo Europe tour.On July 20, RAVI's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced RAVI will be having his first solo tour in 10 different cities in Europe.RAVI's first European concert will take place on October 27 in Istanbul, then he will be visiting Madrid, Vienna, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, Bucharest, Warsaw, London, and Paris over the two weeks.This will be RAVI's first time holding concerts in Europe as a solo artist without other members of VIXX.Back in January 2017, RAVI successfully held his first solo concert in Korea 'RAVI 1st REAL-LIVE R.EAL1ZE', and in this February, RAVI's second solo concert in Korea 'RAVI 2nd REAL-LIVE NIRVANA' took place.The tickets for both concerts were completely sold out, and lots of the concert goers commented how great the concerts were after attending them.Since the beginning of the year, RAVI released three different mixtape albums 'RAVI 1st MIXTAPE (R.EBIRTH 2016)', 'RAVI 2nd MIXTAPE (NIRVANA)', and 'RAVI 3rd MIXTAPE [K1TCHEN]' as a rapper.All his mixtape albums were highly praised by listeners for their excellent quality.During the concert tour in Europe, he is planning to perform tracks from his mixtape albums.Refer to the image below for more details regarding RAVI's first solo Europe tour!(Lee Narin, Credit= Jellyfish Entertainment)(SBS Star)