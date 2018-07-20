SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Announces His First Solo Europe Tour
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Announces His First Solo Europe Tour

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.20 10:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIXX RAVI Announces His First Solo Europe Tour
K-pop boy group VIXX's member RAVI announced his first solo Europe tour.

On July 20, RAVI's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced RAVI will be having his first solo tour in 10 different cities in Europe.RAVIRAVI's first European concert will take place on October 27 in Istanbul, then he will be visiting Madrid, Vienna, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, Bucharest, Warsaw, London, and Paris over the two weeks.

This will be RAVI's first time holding concerts in Europe as a solo artist without other members of VIXX.RAVIBack in January 2017, RAVI successfully held his first solo concert in Korea 'RAVI 1st REAL-LIVE R.EAL1ZE', and in this February, RAVI's second solo concert in Korea 'RAVI 2nd REAL-LIVE NIRVANA' took place.

The tickets for both concerts were completely sold out, and lots of the concert goers commented how great the concerts were after attending them.RAVISince the beginning of the year, RAVI released three different mixtape albums 'RAVI 1st MIXTAPE (R.EBIRTH 2016)', 'RAVI 2nd MIXTAPE (NIRVANA)', and 'RAVI 3rd MIXTAPE [K1TCHEN]' as a rapper.

All his mixtape albums were highly praised by listeners for their excellent quality.

During the concert tour in Europe, he is planning to perform tracks from his mixtape albums.

Refer to the image below for more details regarding RAVI's first solo Europe tour!RAVI(Lee Narin, Credit= Jellyfish Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호