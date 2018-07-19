SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI's Seoul Concert to be Expanded to Nationwide Tour
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI's Seoul Concert to be Expanded to Nationwide Tour

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI will be expanding his first solo concert in Seoul to nationwide tour concert in Korea.

On July 19, SEUNGRI's management agency YG Entertainment informed SEUNGRI's national tour schedules on its official social media account.SEUNGRIThe concert, which was originally scheduled only in Seoul on August 4 and 5, was expanded because of explosive requests from fans.

SEUNGRI is going to hold concerts at EXCO in Daegu on August 15 and BEXCO in Busan on August 19.

As it is SEUNGRI's second nationwide concert after 10 years since BIGBANG's 'Global Warning Tour' in 2008, fans are expressing their great expectations.

YG Entertainment commented, "SEUNGRI is preparing for various stages to repay all love from fans nationwide." and said, "He will express his thanks by communicating with the fans and delivering a ticket by himself as an event."SEUNGRIThe agency added, "SEUNGRI is participating in planning, promotion, producing and other various areas of the concert. There will also be a joyful talk show time to blew away the summer heat."SEUNGRIMeanwhile, SEUNGRI is releasing his first solo full album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI' on August 20.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= YG Entertainment, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
