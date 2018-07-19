SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Comments on the Chances of Dating Hong Jin Young in Real Life
작성 2018.07.19 17:12
Korean singer Kim Jong-kook opened up his honest feelings regarding his relationship with trot singer Hong Jin Young.

On July 18 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Kim Seung Woo & Jang Hang-jun's Mr. Radio', Kim Jong-kook joined as a special host to fill Kim Seung Woo's spot.

During the show, one of the listeners asked Kim Jong-kook, "How do you feel about dating Hong Jin Young for real?".Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kook answered, "There are way too many people interested in this topic and asking me about it. So, even if something can happen between us, nothing will happen."

He continued, "Hong Jin Young is so bright, and she has a great personality. I like her, as she is pretty and all, but she is someone who is nice to everyone. So, that can cause misunderstandings. That's the same case for us. She's just trying her best to live up to people's expectations now that people have created some sort of 'love line' between us two."Kim Jong-kookThen, the host Jang Hang-jun responded, "But I heard that you and Hong Jin Young aren't just doing that for the show. You guys must have feelings for each other in order to look like that on TV."

Kim Jong-kook gave him a vague answer, "Well, I wouldn't behave like that to the person who I don't like."Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin YoungKim Jong-kook and Hong Jin YoungRecently, Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young have been attracting great attention from viewers, after many viewers spotting them seeming like they have developed feelings towards each other on SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, KBS Cool FM Kim Seung Woo & Jang Hang-jun's Mr. Radio)

(SBS Star)    
