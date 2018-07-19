SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Celebrates the Opening of His Official Global Website
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Celebrates the Opening of His Official Global Website

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.19 16:16 수정 2018.07.19 16:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Celebrates the Opening of His Official Global Website
Korean actor Lee Dong Wook has celebrated the opening of his official website that can be enjoyed in Korean as well as in English.

On July 19, Lee Dong Wook's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment shared great news for his fans.Lee Dong WookOn their official social media account, they shared an image with a short message, which said, "Hello, everyone. Lee Dong Wook's official website (www.leedongwook.co.kr) has been opened. It will be used as an official communication channel between Lee Dong Wook and his fans. Please visit our website and give us your support. Thank you."Lee Dong WookOn the website, Lee Dong Wook had posted a video of him welcoming fans.

In the video, he said, "It took a lot longer to create this website than I had originally planned. I'm sorry about that. I also would like to thank you for your patience."Lee Dong WookLee Dong WookHe added, "I'm delighted to finally have my own space to communicate with you guys. I hope you visit the website frequently, and please let others know about this website as well. What shall I say to wrap this up? Anyway, thank you."Lee Dong WookMeanwhile, Lee Dong Wook's new drama JTBC's 'Life' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 23.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leedongwook.co.kr' Official Website, 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호