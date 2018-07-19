[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Celebrates the Opening of His Official Global Website

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook has celebrated the opening of his official website that can be enjoyed in Korean as well as in English.
On July 19, Lee Dong Wook's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment shared great news for his fans.On their official social media account, they shared an image with a short message, which said, "Hello, everyone. Lee Dong Wook's official website (www.leedongwook.co.kr) has been opened. It will be used as an official communication channel between Lee Dong Wook and his fans. Please visit our website and give us your support. Thank you."On the website, Lee Dong Wook had posted a video of him welcoming fans.
In the video, he said, "It took a lot longer to create this website than I had originally planned. I'm sorry about that. I also would like to thank you for your patience."He added, "I'm delighted to finally have my own space to communicate with you guys. I hope you visit the website frequently, and please let others know about this website as well. What shall I say to wrap this up? Anyway, thank you."Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook's new drama JTBC's 'Life' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 23.
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leedongwook.co.kr' Official Website, 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook)
(SBS Star)
On July 19, Lee Dong Wook's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment shared great news for his fans.On their official social media account, they shared an image with a short message, which said, "Hello, everyone. Lee Dong Wook's official website (www.leedongwook.co.kr) has been opened. It will be used as an official communication channel between Lee Dong Wook and his fans. Please visit our website and give us your support. Thank you."On the website, Lee Dong Wook had posted a video of him welcoming fans.
In the video, he said, "It took a lot longer to create this website than I had originally planned. I'm sorry about that. I also would like to thank you for your patience."He added, "I'm delighted to finally have my own space to communicate with you guys. I hope you visit the website frequently, and please let others know about this website as well. What shall I say to wrap this up? Anyway, thank you."Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook's new drama JTBC's 'Life' is scheduled to air its first episode on July 23.
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leedongwook.co.kr' Official Website, 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook)
(SBS Star)