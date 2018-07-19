SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Unable to Participate in the Michael Jackson's Tribute Project
작성 2018.07.19
K-pop boy group BTS' participation for Michael Jackson's 60th birthday tribute project has fallen through.

On July 18 local time, a video titled '769 Entertainment Project Teaser' was uploaded on 769 Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

In the video, the former president of Michael Jackson's music label Jerry Greenberg appeared and announced that he is working on a very special song for Michael Jackson's 60th birthday, which is going to be released on August 29.769 EntertainmentHe said, "Michael continues to influence artists from around the world, so I've invited some of the biggest global artists to take part in this very special project, including BTS and Luhan from China, among others."

After the video was released, there was an air of expectancy among BTS' fans, and they have waiting for an official response from BTS.769 Entertainment and BTSOn July 19, BTS' management agency Bit Hit Entertainment officially gave respond saying, "It is an honor to just be offered to join the project." and added, "But unfortunately, because of preparation process for BTS' new album and world tour schedules, BTS inevitably can't join the project."BTSMeanwhile, BTS' new album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' is set for release on August 24 and BTS is holding world tour concert 'LOVE YOURSELF', starting with domestic concerts on August 25 and 26 at Olympic Stadium, Seoul.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 769 Entertainment, Bit Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
