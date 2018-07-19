SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Show Support to His Past High School
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Show Support to His Past High School

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN has shown his support to the high school that he attended in the past.

On July 17, a photo of a congratulatory flower went viral online.
BTS JIMINAccording to the caption and comments written in the post, JIMIN has sent the flower for Busan High School of Arts' 31st annual dance festival.

It was also revealed that JIMIN's father personally visited the school to deliver the flower.
BTS JIMINJIMIN was a dance major student at Busan High School of Arts, before he transferred to Korea Art School in Seoul after he joined Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee.

Even though he did not graduated from the school, JIMIN has shown his strong loyalty to his past high school.
BTS JIMINIt is not the first time for JIMIN to show support for his alma mater.

In February this year, the elementary school that JIMIN attended closed down as a result of a constant decline in the number of students.

After hearing the news, JIMIN decided to give signed BTS' albums for the last 60 students in the school.

He was also reported to pay for the school uniforms to the school's graduating students for two consecutive years.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Gives Gifts to Students of His Past Elementary School
BTS JIMINMeanwhile, BTS is confirmed to make its comeback next month with 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer'.

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
