SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Surprises Fans with an Unexpected Teaser Video!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Surprises Fans with an Unexpected Teaser Video!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.19 14:52 수정 2018.07.19 14:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Surprises Fans with an Unexpected Teaser Video!
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI has surprised his fans by releasing an unexpected teaser video.

On July 19, SEUNGRI's management agency YG Entertainment unveiled a 20-second teaser video of SEUNGRI's new solo track '1, 2, 3!'.

In the video, SEUNGRI is seen staring at a woman, and he says, "I'll count to three. Fall for me. One, two, three."SEUNGRISEUNGRIFollowing the release, SEUNGRI shared the video on his social media account.

In the caption, he wrote, "I'll finally be making a comeback tomorrow. VIP, who are deeply asleep right now, I'll count to three. Wake up."
 

The teaser video surprised all fans, as no teaser videos were initially scheduled to be released, and it is making them even more eager to listen to the whole song.

'1, 2, 3!' was co-composed and co-written by SEUNGRI himself, and he has noted that it has a unique style.

SEUNGRI's first solo album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI' with the title track '1, 2, 3!' is scheduled to be released on July 20.

Take a look at the teaser video below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호