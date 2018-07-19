[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Surprises Fans with an Unexpected Teaser Video!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI has surprised his fans by releasing an unexpected teaser video.On July 19, SEUNGRI's management agency YG Entertainment unveiled a 20-second teaser video of SEUNGRI's new solo track '1, 2, 3!'.In the video, SEUNGRI is seen staring at a woman, and he says, "I'll count to three. Fall for me. One, two, three."Following the release, SEUNGRI shared the video on his social media account.In the caption, he wrote, "I'll finally be making a comeback tomorrow. VIP, who are deeply asleep right now, I'll count to three. Wake up."The teaser video surprised all fans, as no teaser videos were initially scheduled to be released, and it is making them even more eager to listen to the whole song.'1, 2, 3!' was co-composed and co-written by SEUNGRI himself, and he has noted that it has a unique style.SEUNGRI's first solo album 'THE GREAT SEUNGRI' with the title track '1, 2, 3!' is scheduled to be released on July 20.Take a look at the teaser video below!(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)(SBS Star)